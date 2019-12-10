Skip to Content
TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights
November 23-January 12
Buy Tickets  
Holiday Gift Guide
This holiday, give a wild gift!
Learn More  
Come Meet Bobbie
The newest member of our herd!
Get Zoo Tickets  
See them.
Save them.
Your visit to the Zoo helps save animals in the wild.
Save Wildlife  
Today’s Hours 9am-4pm (last entry 3pm)
Buy Tickets icon
Zoo Map icon
Getting Here icon

Today’s Schedule

Thursday, December 12th

Schedule updated each morning before we open at 9 a.m. Meet the Keeper Talks are presented by Phillips 66.

  • 9:30 am
    Animal Meet & Greet
  • 10:00 am
    Elephant Bath
  • 10:30 am
    Animal Encounter at Swap shop
  • 10:30 am
    Animal Encounter at the Texans Stage
  • 10:30 am
    Bug House
  • 10:30 am
    Today’s Featured Reptile House Resident
View Full Schedule

Zoo News Blog

All News 
A Holly, Jolly, Sustainable Holiday Season
December 10, 2019

Did you know that the average American throws away approximately 25% more trash during the holiday season than any other time of year? During the holidays, we are busy purchasing decorations, food, and…

Upcoming Events

All Events 

Give the Gift of Grub

During this season of giving, don’t forget your favorite animals at the Houston Zoo! Give the Gift of Grub to help provide for the care and feeding of our animal family.

Donate Today

Zoo News & Discounts

Find out everything from animal babies to the latest new exhibits and be the first to hear about new events.

Become a Member

Your membership pays for itself in as few as two visits per year!

Discover Benefits
Tag Your Photos

#HoustonZoo

Close